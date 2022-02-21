Global Primary Cells Market To Be Driven By Robust Investments Into The Healthcare Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Primary Cells Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global primary cells market, assessing the market based on its segments like origins, cell types, end-users, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 11.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.9 Billion

The global market for primarily cells is majorly driven by the rising cases of cancer and the resultant utilisation of primary human cells in various treatments like cell regeneration and cell therapies, among others. Since cancer is recognised as the leading cause of fatalities, governments, and private institutes all around the world are rapidly investing in advanced healthcare technologies for effective cancer treatment hence providing impetus to the market growth of primary cells. In addition to this, the use of human primary cells is progressively becoming a preferred choice for understanding the effects of cancer cells on human body, without being subjected to animal cells which is turn is further accelerating the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Primary cells refer to cells taken directly from living tissues of animals or humans and are then processed to establish them for use in relevant cell therapies.

On the basis of origin, the market can be segmented into:

Animal Primary Cells

Human Primary Cells

The market, based on cell type, can be categorised into:

Dermatocytes

Gastrointestinal Cells

Heart Cells

Hematopoietic Cells

Hepatocytes

Cryopreserved Hepatocytes

Fresh Hepatocytes

Lung Cells

Musculoskeletal Cells

Renal Cells

Others

Based on end user, the market can be divided into:

Life Science Research Companies

Research Institutes

The regional markets for the industry can be categorised as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth in the global market for primary cells can be attributed to the rising investments into research and development (R&D) programmes of various biotechnological and biopharmaceutical industries. The effective utilisation of primary human and animal cells for the development of vaccines against diseases like rabies, chickenpox, and polio among others is further aiding the market growth of primary cells globally.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Merck KGaA, Axol Bioscience Ltd., Cell Biologics, Inc., Lonza Group AG., and PromoCell GmbH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

