Global Marine Battery Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Lithium Batteries In The Marine Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Marine Battery Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global marine battery market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, battery design and function, capacity and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/marine-battery-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 392.45 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 16.27%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 969.59 million

The growing need for lithium batteries in the maritime industry is helping to propel the marine battery market forward. Lithium batteries are appropriate for deployment in vessels because of their lightweight and compact size, which improves their usefulness and energy efficiency. Furthermore, due to advancements in manufacturing processes, lithium batteries are becoming more cost-effective, resulting in an increase in their application in commercial vessels, boosting the market growth.

The usage of such batteries also improves the overall safety of vessels, which is why it is becoming increasingly popular, fueling market expansion. Because lithium batteries require little maintenance and enable speedier reactions, their use is on the rise, accelerating the expansion of the marine battery business. Furthermore, the growing desire for passenger vessels with minimal noise, vibration, and emission to improve the consumer experience is driving demand for entirely electronic propulsions, which is fueling the growth of the marine battery market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A marine battery, often known as a boat battery, is a battery developed primarily for use on boats to provide energy for their operation. It can resist the pounding and vibration of a boat while still being more energy-efficient than traditional fuels. A marine battery is dependable, light, and long-lasting, making it an excellent source of energy for ships.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/marine-battery-market

The major application segments of marine battery are:

Commercial Inland vessels Seafaring vessels

Defence Destroyers Frigates Corvettes Amphibious ships Offshore support vessels Submarines



By battery design, the market is bifurcated into:

Solid-State Batteries

Flow Batteries

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its battery functions into:

Starting Batteries

Deep-Cycle Batteries

Dual-Purpose Batteries

Based on battery type, the market is divided into:

On the basis of nominal capacity, the market is segmented into:

<100AH

100-250AH

>250AH

The major propulsion types of marine battery are:

Fully Electric

Hybrid

Conventional

Ship Autonomy

The market, on the basis of sales channel, can be segregated into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Latest News on Global Marine Battery [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-marine-battery-market

Based on ship power, the market is categorised into:

<75 KW

75-150 KW

150-745 KW

740-7560 KW

>7560 KW

By ship range, the market is classified into:

<50 Km

50-100 Km

100-1000 Km

>1000 Km

The EMR report looks into the regional markets of marine battery like:

North America

Europe

the Asia Pacific

Latin America

the Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The desire for totally electric ships is growing as concerns about greenhouse gas emissions from traditional ships grow. Furthermore, the adoption of strict restrictions by various international organisations to reduce rising pollution levels is driving up demand for battery-powered ships. To combat rising sulphur dioxide levels, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) established IMO 2020, which restricts fuel emission regulation to 0.50 per cent mass by mass.

The increased use of completely electric ships over short distances is driving up demand for marine batteries, boosting the market growth. The rising cost-effectiveness of marine batteries is encouraging the usage of hybrid vessels, which is fueling industry expansion. Furthermore, the ease of installation afforded by modern marine batteries is accelerating their use, adding considerably to the industry’s growth. Although the difficulty of marine batteries to fully operate big vessels may limit market growth, the industry’s growth is projected to be boosted in the coming years by increased research efforts to produce better marine batteries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Siemens AG, Corvus Energy, Leclanché Sa, Toshiba Corporation, and Powertech Systems. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Plastic Fencing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plastic-fencing-market

Global Service Robotics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/service-robotics-market

Global Orthopaedic Implants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/orthopaedic-implants-market

Global Virtual Meeting Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-meeting-software-market

Global Escalators and Elevators Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/escalators-and-elevators-market

Global Visualisation and 3D Rendering Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/visualisation-and-3d-rendering-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.