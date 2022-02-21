2022-2027 Global and Regional R410A Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global R410A market was valued at 150.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

R410A, comprising R-32 and R-125, is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. It has higher cooling capacity and significantly higher pressure than R-22 and should be used only in systems specifically designed for R-410A.R410A is a zeotropic HFC blend of R125 and R32. R410A is a popular product for commercial and residential air conditioning systems as an alternative to R22. At present, the major manufacturers of R410A are concentrated in Chemours (DuPont), Honeywell, Mexichem, Arkema, The Linde Group, Juhua Group, Dongyue Federation, Meilan, etc.

Honeywell is the world leader, holding 12.57% production market share in 2016. And most all of manufacturers provide raw material of R32 and R125 by themselves. In global market, the production of R410A increases from 193.09 K MT in 2012 to 238.29 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.4%. In 2016, the global R410A market is led by China, capturing about 45.63% of global R410A production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 30.48% global production share. In application, R410A downstream is wide and recently R410A has acquired increasing significance in various fields of air-conditioning and others. R410A is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. In 2016 residential air-conditioning hold about 63.54% of global share. The US Department of Commerce has called for anti-dumping duties of up to 210% on imports of certain HFC refrigerants from China. The amount of R410A exports to the United States is affected in 2016. 5.

The price of R410A is volatile in last few years. The price decrease from 2012, but it started climbing after 2017, especially in China. The price will increase 6242 USD/MT in2017. As can be seen, the HFC blended refrigerant market is at present in a very volatile and uncertain position. 6. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, R410A production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of R410A is estimated to be 292 K MT.

By Market Verdors:

Chemours (DuPont)

Honeywell

Mexichem

Arkema

The Linde Group

Juhua Group

Dongyue Federation

Meilan

Huaan New Material

Sinochem

Limin Chemicals

Bailian Chemical

SINOLOONG

FEY YUAN CHEMICAL

Gemeifu Chemical Industry

Xilong Group

Sanmei

By Types:

Qualified Grade

Excellent Grade

By Applications:

Industrial & Commercial Air Conditioning

Residential Air Conditioning

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global R410A Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global R410A Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global R410A Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global R410A Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: R410A Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global R410A Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global R410A (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global R410A Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global R410A Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global R410A (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global R410A Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global R410A Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

