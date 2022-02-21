2022-2027 Global and Regional Self-Adhesive Labels Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Self-Adhesive Labels market was valued at 4022.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A label is a tool to identify or decorate goods. Self-Adhesive Labels is one kind of label. They are usually used in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics, etc.North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.06% global consumption share. At present, the major manufacturers of Self-Adhesive Labels are Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries, Adestor, UPM Raflatac, Schades, Constantia Flexibles, Lintec , Fuji Seal International, PMC Label Materials, Thai KK, Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech, Shanghai Jinda Plastic, Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products, Zhulin Weiye, Zhengwei Printing and Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing In application, Self-Adhesive Labels downstream is wide and recently Self-Adhesive Labels has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial Labels, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics and others. Globally, the Self-Adhesive Labels market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food & Beverages which accounts for nearly 23.29% of total downstream consumption of Self-Adhesive Labels in global.

By Market Verdors:

Avery Dennison

Coveris

CCL Industries

Adestor

UPM Raflatac

Schades

Constantia Flexibles

Lintec

Fuji Seal International

PMC Label Materials

Thai KK

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

Shanghai Jinda Plastic

Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products

Zhulin Weiye

Zhengwei Printing

Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printin

By Types:

Flexographic Printing

Letterpress Printing

By Applications:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retailers and Supermarkets

Logistics

Industrial Labels

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Self-Adhesive Labels Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels (Volume and Value) by Application

