2022-2027 Global and Regional Corrugated Packaging Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Corrugated Packaging market was valued at 20760.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.03% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Corrugated packaging market includes secondary shipping corrugated boxes, primary corrugated boxes, and corrugated retail display stands, which are used for packing non-durable goods, durable goods, food and beverages, and non-food and non-manufacturing items (in wholesale trade and retail trade services).Increasing preference for economical, eco-friendly, and light weight packaging by end-users such as electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food and beverages sectors, will remain a major factor driving the growth of corrugated packaging market through 2026.

The flourishing Ecommerce sector is anticipated to play a pivotal role in escalating adoption of corrugated packaging. Furthermore, corrugated board is an eco-friendly packaging material, comprised of recyclable materials like used cardboard carton and old newspapers. Moreover, corrugated cardboard is often produced without the use of dyes or bleaches, thereby reducing its footprint and level of recyclability.

By Market Verdors:

DS Smith Packaging

Packaging

International Paper

Menasha

Corrugated Container

Atlantic Corrugated Box

Wisconsin Packaging

Arabian Packaging

Cascades

Klabin

GWP

Mondi

TGI Packaging

Georgia-Pacific

Smurfit Kappa

Westrock

Rengo

Saica

Pratt Industries

Oji Holdings

By Types:

Single Wall Board

Single Face Board

Double Wall Board

Triple Wall Board

By Applications:

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Home Care Products

Personal Care Products

Ecommerce

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Corrugated Packaging Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Corrugated Packaging Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Corrugated Packaging (Volume and Value) by Application

