2022-2027 Global and Regional Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene market was valued at 73.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ortho-dichlorobenzene (Abbreviated as ODCB) is a compound in which the hydrogens on the two adjacent rings of benzene are replaced by chlorine atoms after atom substitution. Its molecular formula is C6H4Cl2. The two main methods for producing o-dichlorobenzene from chlorobenzene are: one is to prepare dichlorobenzene through the catalytic chlorination of benzene, and then to separate o-dichlorobenzene; the other is Separation of mixed dichlorobenzene from the production of chlorinated benzene.

Different by-products can be obtained by controlling the degree of chlorination, and dichlorobenzene can be obtained by any means. The composition ratio of the para-ortho isomers and their isomers is the same, and the para-ortho-position ratio is basically 2 ~ 3:1. Ortho-dichlorobenzene is an important raw material and intermediate application body for medicines, pesticides, and fuels.Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Kureha, Lanxess, PCC Rokita, Kutch Chemical, etc. are the main companies in the global dichlorobenzene market. Several companies account for more than half of the global market. Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Kureha, Lanxess, etc. have leading technology and market positions, and are world-renowned vendors.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region, which accounts for about 70% of the total share. Europe and North America also have good prospect and they hold about 14% and 9% respectively. The main purity of o-dichlorobenzene is 99.5%, 99.8%, 99.85%, 99.9%, etc. Among them, 99.8% and above is the most widely used, accounting for more than half of the total sales. 99.8% is estimated to account for a revenue share about 75%. And based on application, Pharmaceutical Intermediate is the largest application, it is followed by Dye Intermediate, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Kureha

Lanxess

PCC Rokita

Jiangsu Huaijiang

Yangzhou Haichen Chemical

Jiangsu Longchang Chemical

Kutch Chemical

Aarti Industries

Seya Industries

Chemieorganic Chemicals

By Types:

99.8% Min Purity

99.5% Min Purity

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Dye Intermediate

Pesticide Industry

TDI Solvent

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene (Volume and Value) by Applicationo

