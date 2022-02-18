2022-2027 Global and Regional PET Preform Making Machine Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global PET Preform Making Machine market was valued at 1403.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PET preforms are pre-production tubes made from PET resin that are used in an SBM machine to produce the final PET bottle. ManufacturesusuallyuseinjectionmoldingmachinestomakingPETPreforms. The PET Preform Making Machine market covers Hydraulic Type, Electric Type, etc. The typical players include Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine), KraussMaffei (ChemChina), Husky Injection Molding Systems, PolymechplastMachines,SIPA,etc.PET Preform Making Machine have wide range of applications: Bottled Water & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Others. And Bottled Water & Beverages was the most widely used which took up about 74% of the global total in 2019. Asia Pacific is the largest region of PET Preform Making Machine in the world in the past few years. Asia Pacific market took up 60% the global market in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine)

KraussMaffei(ChemChina)

Husky Injection Molding Systems

Polymechplast Machines

SIPA

SacmiImola S.C.

Nissei Asb Machine

Demark Holding Group

Pet All Manufacturing

Powerjet Plastic Machinery

CYPET Technologies

Jon Wai Machinery Works

Magnum Group

Ningbo Hautek Industries Co.,Ltd.

Hisson Plastic Machinery Co.,Ltd.

By Types:

Hydraulic Type

Electric Type

Hybrid Type

By Applications:

Consumer Goods

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Bottled Water & Beverages

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global PET Preform Making Machine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global PET Preform Making Machine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global PET Preform Making Machine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global PET Preform Making Machine Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: PET Preform Making Machine Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global PET Preform Making Machine Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global PET Preform Making Machine (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global PET Preform Making Machine Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global PET Preform Making Machine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

