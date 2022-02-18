2022-2027 Global and Regional Small Drones Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Small Drones market was valued at 573.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Small Drones are classified based on their size; they are small enough to be carried and operated by a single person. Small Drones can be hand-launched, and can have vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), or short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities. A majority of the small Drones are either electric-powered or solar-powered. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the small drones market, and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, because several Asia-Pacific countries such as India, China, Australia, South Korea, and others have focused production of small drones for commercial and defense purposes, such as crop monitoring, logistics, reconnaissance and surveillance, among others.

By Market Verdors:

DJI

Parrot

AscTec

Xaircraft

Microdrones

AeroVironment

Yamaha

Draganflyer

Elbit Systems

Lockheed Martin

Israel Aerospace Industries

BAE Systems

Boeing Company

SAAB

Textron

By Types:

Lithium Ion Battery

Solar

Hydrogen Cell

Fuel Cell

Hybrid

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Others

By Applications:

Commercial

Defense

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Small Drones Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Small Drones Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Small Drones Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Small Drones Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Small Drones Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Small Drones Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Small Drones (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Small Drones Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Small Drones Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Small Drones (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Small Drones Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

