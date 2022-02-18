2022-2027 Global and Regional Blu-Ray Player Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Blu-Ray Player market was valued at 7057.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Blu-ray Player is a device which is used to play Blu-ray Disc movie. It can adopt HDMI interface and use 1920 1080 resolution, 1080p HD output format to achieve HD video, which is now five times the resolution of DVD video (PAL 720 * 576), six times the resolution (NTSC 720 * 480). It is a household mainstream player and is also favored by the game companies, movie studios, consumer electronics and home computer manufacturers. Film companies such as Disney, Fox, Paramount, Warner, Sony, MGM, Lions Gate etc.These days, all eyes are on video. As the switch is made from analog to digital technology, the market is quickly expanding beyond traditional televisions, DVDs, and camcorders to include flat-screen and high-definition digital televisions, personal video recorders (PVRs), elaborate home theater systems, home satellite systems, set-top Internet access devices designed to bring interactivity to the television, and cell phones and other handheld devices that can download, store, and play video. Key players include Matsushita (Panasonic), Philips (Magnavox), Sony, Thompson (RCA), TiVo, and Microsoft (WebTV).

By Market Verdors:

Sony

Samsung

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Electronic Corporation

LG Electronics Corporation

Hualu

Philips Electronic N.V

Toshiba

Shenzhen GIEC Electronics

QiSheng

BARU

BEVIX

OPPO

By Types:

Deer Blu-ray Player

Aurora Blu-ray Media Player

Aiseesoft Blu-ray Player

By Applications:

Cinema

Consumer Electronics

Automobile

