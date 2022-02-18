Global Public Safety Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Public Safety Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global public safety market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, deployment mode and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/public-safety-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 14.6 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 64 billion

Because of the dynamic and advanced acquisition of cutting-edge technology, the Asia Pacific area has seen tremendous growth, and it is predicted to have one of the highest compound annual growth rates in the global public safety market in the next years. Important populations and economies in this region include India, Japan, China, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand, all of which are expected to have rapid growth in the public safety industry. Furthermore, multinational corporations’ geographical expansion of business operations in the region, particularly in emerging economies such as China, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines, is expected to drive economic growth and financial markets in the region, making them potential targets for cybercrime and terrorism, boosting the public safety industry’s growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Public Safety is the protection of the public, essential infrastructure, and private and public sector properties. Special agencies from various departments, such as EMS, police, and other civic organisations, are usually in charge of it. The increasing incidence of cybercrime and security risks is driving up demand for public safety technologies.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/public-safety-market

The public safety market, on the basis of component, can be segmented into:

Software

Services



The software segment is further segmented into investigation management, record management, criminal intelligence ,location management, and crime analysis, among other softwares.

On the basis of deployment mode, the market can be categorised into:

On Cloud

Premise

On the basis of applications, the market can be segmented into:

Law Enforcement

Medical

Firefighting

Transportation

Others

The regional markets include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The public safety market is likely to be driven by governments and security agencies developing intelligence mitigation plans to reduce reaction time and damage caused by natural and man-made catastrophes to protect their citizens from cyber threats and terrorism. Furthermore, emergency events such as cybercrime and terrorist attacks have resulted in enormous public and private property losses, which is expected to increase demand for public safety solutions even further. This is also motivating law enforcement and government organisations to adopt regulatory regulations with the primary goal of protecting the people and mitigating the effects of disasters. As corporations and taxpayers continuously experience natural and man-made disasters, cyber-attacks, and terrorism, the market for public safety is anticipated to witness significant growth. Furthermore, in the rapidly expanding global security environment, governments are emphasising innovative solutions to upgrade and strengthen security systems and current information technology infrastructure, which is likely to strengthen the global public safety industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., IBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and others.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vehicle-anti-theft-system-market

Global Functional Safety Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/functional-safety-market

Global Blockchain Technology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/blockchain-technology-market

Global Malware Analysis Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/malware-analysis-market

Global RFID Locks Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rfid-locks-market

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.