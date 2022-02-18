Global Public Safety Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
Global Public Safety Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Public Safety Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global public safety market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, deployment mode and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/public-safety-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 14.6 billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 64 billion
Because of the dynamic and advanced acquisition of cutting-edge technology, the Asia Pacific area has seen tremendous growth, and it is predicted to have one of the highest compound annual growth rates in the global public safety market in the next years. Important populations and economies in this region include India, Japan, China, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand, all of which are expected to have rapid growth in the public safety industry. Furthermore, multinational corporations’ geographical expansion of business operations in the region, particularly in emerging economies such as China, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines, is expected to drive economic growth and financial markets in the region, making them potential targets for cybercrime and terrorism, boosting the public safety industry’s growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Public Safety is the protection of the public, essential infrastructure, and private and public sector properties. Special agencies from various departments, such as EMS, police, and other civic organisations, are usually in charge of it. The increasing incidence of cybercrime and security risks is driving up demand for public safety technologies.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/public-safety-market
The public safety market, on the basis of component, can be segmented into:
- Software
- Services
The software segment is further segmented into investigation management, record management, criminal intelligence ,location management, and crime analysis, among other softwares.
On the basis of deployment mode, the market can be categorised into:
- On Cloud
- Premise
On the basis of applications, the market can be segmented into:
- Law Enforcement
- Medical
- Firefighting
- Transportation
- Others
The regional markets include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The public safety market is likely to be driven by governments and security agencies developing intelligence mitigation plans to reduce reaction time and damage caused by natural and man-made catastrophes to protect their citizens from cyber threats and terrorism. Furthermore, emergency events such as cybercrime and terrorist attacks have resulted in enormous public and private property losses, which is expected to increase demand for public safety solutions even further. This is also motivating law enforcement and government organisations to adopt regulatory regulations with the primary goal of protecting the people and mitigating the effects of disasters. As corporations and taxpayers continuously experience natural and man-made disasters, cyber-attacks, and terrorism, the market for public safety is anticipated to witness significant growth. Furthermore, in the rapidly expanding global security environment, governments are emphasising innovative solutions to upgrade and strengthen security systems and current information technology infrastructure, which is likely to strengthen the global public safety industry.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., IBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and others.
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
Media Contact
Company Name: EMR Inc.
Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
Read More Reports:
Global Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vehicle-anti-theft-system-market
Global Functional Safety Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/functional-safety-market
Global Blockchain Technology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/blockchain-technology-market
Global Malware Analysis Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/malware-analysis-market
Global RFID Locks Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rfid-locks-market
Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.
**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.