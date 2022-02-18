Global Point-To-Point Antenna Market To Be Driven By The Rising Market Penetration Of Internet And The Strengthening Telecommunication Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Point-to-Point Antenna Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global point-to-point antenna market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, polarisations, diameters frequency ranges, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.65 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.73%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.39 Billion

The global market for point-to-point connections is growing as a result of the increasing market penetration of internet and smart consumer appliances such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, among others. The easy installation and ability to provide high speed, uninterrupted, and seamless connectivity for two-way communication between nodes is propelling the market growth of point-to-point antenna globally. Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic further invigorated the demand for an uninterrupted internet connection in order to streamline digital operations in the wake of WFH culture adopted by various industries owing to the pandemic induced lockdowns. In addition, the increasing number of M2M connections especially in the industrial sector is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

In wireless communications, point-to-point antennas refer to communication devices tat are used to setup a connection between two nodes or endpoints. The two nodes communicate using frequencies to allow for bidirectional traffic flow.

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into:

Flat Panel Antenna

Parabolic Antenna

Yagi Antenna

The market, based on polarisation, can be categorised into:

Single-polarized Antenna

Dual-polarized Antenna

Based on diameter, the market can be fragmented into:

2 – 0.9 Meters

0 – 3.0 Meters

1 – 4.6 Meters

On the basis of frequency range, the market can be divided into:

0 GHz to 9.9 GHz

0 GHz to 29.9 GHz

0 GHz to 86.0 GHz

The market segmentations based on application, can be classified into:

Telecommunication

Commercial/Industrial

Military and Defence

Satellite

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The telecommunications sector is expected to be the largest growing application of point-to-point antenna over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing dependency on internet services owing to the digitisation of business operations, which is predicted to continue with the advancement in technologies in the coming years. In addition to this, flat panel antennas are generating robust growth due to their compact design, aesthetic looks, and moderate gains. Flat antennas are thin and lightweight and can be installed in a fashion that they remain unobtrusive to the aesthetics of the building. Looking forward, the market demand for flat antennas is expected to be further augmented by the presence of small and medium enterprises, and small-scale convenience stores, among others.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are CommScope Inc., Tongyu Communication Inc., Alliance Corporation, and Cambium Networks, Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

