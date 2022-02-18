Global Electric Fencing Market To Be Driven By The Incorporation Of Advanced Digital Technology In Electric Fencing In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Electric Fencing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global electric fencing market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.5%

The market is largely being driven by the deployment of electric fencing solutions in the agricultural sector. Owing to the rising incidences of wild animal intrusion into farmlands that destroy the produce and may impose a life threat of domestic animals and livestock in addition to the human life is invigorating the rising adaption of these security systems in farmlands. The growth in the market is further accelerated by the favourable measures taken by government and NGOs to secure the interests of farmers which included provision of subsidies, spreading awareness regarding the importance of electric fencing, and making farmers aware of the technology, among others. These factors are hence contributing to the overall growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

An electric fence refers to a combination of multiple conductors of bare wires and advanced insulators used to deter intruders or wild animals from the enclosed area.

On the basis of type, the market can be divided into:

• Permanent Fence

• Portable Fence

Based on application, the market can be segmented into:

• Agriculture

• Wild Animals

• Pets

• Security

• Others

The regional markets for the product include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Trends surrounding the adoption of electric fencing on international borders owing to the rising cases of terrorism and border crossing is positively influencing the growth of the market. The governments all around the world are significantly contributing to enhance the country’s border security and hence investments into the military applications of electric fencing are augmenting the growth of the industry. Apart from this, development of novel technologies such as inclusion of advanced digital technology like Internet of Things (IoT), video surveillance, and cloud storage among others are furthering the market growth of electric fencing around the world.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dare Products Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., High Tech Pet Products, Inc., Kencove Farm Fence Supplies, and Radio Systems Corporation (Petsafe), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

