Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market To Be Driven By The Increased Demand For Passenger Vehicles In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive power liftgate market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, vehicle types, material types, sales channels, and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators and analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-power-liftgate-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Historical Market Size (2021): USD 1.8 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 14%

Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 3.9 Billion

The automotive power liftgate market is being driven by the growing demand for comfort in the process of loading and unloading the trunk of a vehicle, especially in large vehicles like SUVs. The increased demand for remotely controlled power liftgates is anticipated to aid the market growth in the forecast period. These power liftgates can be controlled with the click of a button on the key fob, on the back door or through an app. Moreover, heightened capital expenditure by the leading market players in the research and development of efficient automotive power liftgates is also estimated to aid the market growth. These factors are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Automotive power liftgate refers to a device that allows individuals to operate the rear door with ease. These are motorised hatches that can be operated electronically and also allow hands-free usability. In addition, with the integration of sensors, the rear gates are being developed to open with the help of apps and gestures.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-power-liftgate-market

The automotive power liftgate market, on the basis of type, can be segmented into:

Conventional Power Liftgate

Hands-free Power Liftgate

Based on vehicle type, the industry can be segregated into:

Hatchback

Sports Utility Vehicle

Sedan

Others

On the basis of material type, the market can be bifurcated into:

Based on sales channel, the industry can be categorised into:

OEM

Aftermarket

The regional markets for automotive power liftgate include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global automotive power liftgate industry is being driven by the increased demand for passenger vehicles among the consumers. This can be attributed to the rising global population and their subsequent transportation needs. Rapid urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, and the improved standards of living are further estimated to positively impact the market growth. Moreover, the rapid technological advancements such as the development of voice activated power liftgates are also estimated to aid the market growth. The factors are anticipated to augment the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Faurecia SE, Magna International Inc., Huf Group, Strattec Security Corporation, Woodbine Manufacturing, Autoease Technology, and Brose Fahrzeugteile, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]xpertmarketresearch.com

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Triacetin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/triacetin-market

Global Screw Compressor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/screw-compressor-market

Global Automotive Sunroof Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-sunroof-market

Europe Cloud Computing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-cloud-computing-market

Global Aerial Work Platform Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aerial-work-platform-market

North America Waterproofing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-waterproofing-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.