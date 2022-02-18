Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market To Be Driven By Increasing Use Of PVC Polymer In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global diisononyl phthalate (DINP) market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.01 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 3.75 Billion

The growth of diisononyl phthalate market is attributed to the increasing investments in building and construction. There is increased demand for flooring and wall covering in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea. Growing demand for flexible PVC in emerging economies is, however, providing growth opportunities for DINP manufacturers. The regional diisononyl phthalate market is expected to grow due to rapidly increasing reconstruction activities and rising demand for the product in the vast automotive industry. The market in the region is predicted to grow rapidly due to high growth and innovation, and industry consolidations. Due to its flexibility, durability, toughness, weather resistance, temperature resistance, and processability, PVC polymer is the market leader. PVC is a versatile polymer that can be found in a variety of applications, including flooring and wall coverings, wires and cables, films and sheets, coated fabrics, and consumer items.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Diisononyl phthalate (DINP) is a phthalate-based plasticiser that is primarily used as an additive in PVC plastics, co-polymers, and resins. It is a phthalate-based plasticiser that is primarily used as an additive in PVC plastics, co-polymers, and resins. The plasticisers improve the operation and flexibility of various polymeric materials significantly. The phthalate plasticisers are sold in a solid form that is colourless and odourless. The phthalate-based plasticisers are extremely long-lasting, cost-effective, and have excellent weather and temperature resistance. DINP is a phthalate-plasticiser with a high molecular weight. DINP is primarily used to improve the flexibility of PVC products.

By product type, the market includes:

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Based on application, the diisononyl phthalate (DINP) market is segmented into:

Coated Fabrics

Consumer Goods

Films and Sheets

Flooring and Wall Covering

Wires and Cables

Others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Surging demand from major end-use industries such as automotive, construction, paints and coatings, and toy manufacturing are the factors favouring the market growth. Almost all the rapidly growing industries, such as footwear, plastics, and electronics, use the product which is expected to fuel demand. The global market for DINP has been growing at a strong CAGR in recent years due to its use in the production of food-grade packaging materials. Moreover, during the forecast period, rising demand for high water, chemical, oil, and fuel resistant rubber in automotive and electronics applications is expected to be the primary driver of the diisononyl phthalate market. The governments of the region’s emerging economies are promoting their footwear manufacturing industries, which is expected to boost demand for the product during the forecast period. Also, the rapid growth of the toy-making industry in this region is expected to propel the diisononyl phthalate market globally.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, KLG Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and LG Chem Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

