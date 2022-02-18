Global Bio Decontamination Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Number Of Surgical Procedures In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
Global Bio Decontamination Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bio Decontamination Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bio decontamination market, assessing the market based on its segments like product and services, type, agent type, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 132 Million
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.1%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 175 Million
The rising number of surgical procedures is a key factor driving bio-decontamination market revenue, as is the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired diseases and growing knowledge about virus prevention. The bio-decontamination market may see new growth prospects due to increased demand for chamber decontamination and the development of technology that requires less manual intervention. The increasing need for minimal manual usage and increased efficiency in healthcare institutions will drive up equipment demand. The growing intake of modern gassing systems is likely to cause significant growth in the room bio-decontamination market. The pressing demand for maximum cleanliness and microbiological control in cleanrooms has paved the way for a higher rate of bio-decontamination. Traditional methods, such as spraying and wiping, are projected to help expand the industry.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Traditional techniques of decontamination, such as spraying and wiping a suitable disinfectant onto a surface, might be used to start the process. It is one of the most cost-effective methods of viral decontamination, hence it is recommended over others. To disinfect, physical, synthetic, or science-based procedures can be applied. Heat, heavyweight, and other physical disinfecting procedures are examples of physical disinfecting methods. Synthetic decontamination employs oxidising agents, surfactants for achieving waste equilibrium, and other techniques. Enzymatic frameworks, microscopic counterfeit organisms, and other scientific disinfection procedures are used.
Based on product and services, the industry can be segmented as:
- Equipment
- Consumables
- Services
The industry can be classified based on type as:
- Chamber Decontamination
- Room Decontamination
Based on the agent type, the industry can be classified as:
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Chlorine Dioxide
- Peracetic Acid
- Nitrogen Dioxide
Based on end-use, the industry can be widely categorised as:
- Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing Companies
- Life Sciences and Biotechnology Research Organisations
- Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
- Others
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The expansion of the bio-decontamination market has been aided by the development of innovative portable bio contamination equipment. Various governments have enacted strict measures to prevent virus infection. The underlying trend of outsourcing bio-decontamination services to ensure efficient decontamination is also supporting the market’s expansion. The bio-decontamination market is expected to grow due to the rising biopharmaceutical industry and increased attempts to create sophisticated bio-decontamination equipment. The growing focus of prominent industry players has made way for the emergence of novel and advanced instruments. Moreover, the rising demand for portable solutions is expected to favour product demand. The influx of technologically advanced products and the ease of access to a fleet of decontamination instruments will foster the market dynamics.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are STERIS PLC, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., Ecolab Inc., JCE Biotechnology, Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Howorth Air Technology Ltd., and Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
