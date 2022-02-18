Global Bio Decontamination Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Number Of Surgical Procedures In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bio Decontamination Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bio decontamination market, assessing the market based on its segments like product and services, type, agent type, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bio-decontamination-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 132 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.1%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 175 Million

The rising number of surgical procedures is a key factor driving bio-decontamination market revenue, as is the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired diseases and growing knowledge about virus prevention. The bio-decontamination market may see new growth prospects due to increased demand for chamber decontamination and the development of technology that requires less manual intervention. The increasing need for minimal manual usage and increased efficiency in healthcare institutions will drive up equipment demand. The growing intake of modern gassing systems is likely to cause significant growth in the room bio-decontamination market. The pressing demand for maximum cleanliness and microbiological control in cleanrooms has paved the way for a higher rate of bio-decontamination. Traditional methods, such as spraying and wiping, are projected to help expand the industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Traditional techniques of decontamination, such as spraying and wiping a suitable disinfectant onto a surface, might be used to start the process. It is one of the most cost-effective methods of viral decontamination, hence it is recommended over others. To disinfect, physical, synthetic, or science-based procedures can be applied. Heat, heavyweight, and other physical disinfecting procedures are examples of physical disinfecting methods. Synthetic decontamination employs oxidising agents, surfactants for achieving waste equilibrium, and other techniques. Enzymatic frameworks, microscopic counterfeit organisms, and other scientific disinfection procedures are used.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bio-decontamination-market

Based on product and services, the industry can be segmented as:

Equipment

Consumables

Services

The industry can be classified based on type as:

Chamber Decontamination

Room Decontamination

Based on the agent type, the industry can be classified as:

Based on end-use, the industry can be widely categorised as:

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Life Sciences and Biotechnology Research Organisations

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The expansion of the bio-decontamination market has been aided by the development of innovative portable bio contamination equipment. Various governments have enacted strict measures to prevent virus infection. The underlying trend of outsourcing bio-decontamination services to ensure efficient decontamination is also supporting the market’s expansion. The bio-decontamination market is expected to grow due to the rising biopharmaceutical industry and increased attempts to create sophisticated bio-decontamination equipment. The growing focus of prominent industry players has made way for the emergence of novel and advanced instruments. Moreover, the rising demand for portable solutions is expected to favour product demand. The influx of technologically advanced products and the ease of access to a fleet of decontamination instruments will foster the market dynamics.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are STERIS PLC, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., Ecolab Inc., JCE Biotechnology, Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Howorth Air Technology Ltd., and Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Dimethicone Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dimethicone-market

Global Sodium Methoxide Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-methoxide-market

Global Sample Preparation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sample-preparation-market

Global Volumetric Display Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/volumetric-display-market

Global Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/alkyl-polyglucosides-apg-biosurfactants-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.