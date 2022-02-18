Global Healthcare Distribution Market To Be Driven By Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Healthcare Distribution Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global healthcare distribution market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.1%

Due to technological advancements, the worldwide healthcare distribution market is being driven by the growing importance of generics, as well as the expanding biosimilars and medical equipment industries. Factors such as the expanding preference for track and trace solutions, greater dispensing of specialty drugs, and the rising acceptance of biopharmaceuticals are also helping the industry. Also, due to the sheer rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the sector is expanding. Because of the growing pharmaceutical business and the passage of tight rules in the healthcare sector in countries like India and China, Asia Pacific is becoming an important market for the product.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Healthcare distribution is defined as the concept of providing patients with a variety of care services such as drugs, diagnostic tests, and other amenities. The healthcare system is extremely beneficial since it allows people to maintain their health. Some of the most popular types of healthcare distribution are pharmaceutical product distribution, medical device distribution, and biopharmaceutical distribution.

By type, the market is divided into:

• Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

o Over-The-Counter Drugs/Vitamins

o Brand-Name/Innovator Drugs

o Generic Drugs

• Medical Device Distribution Services

• Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

o Monoclonal Antibodies

o Vaccines

o Recombinant Proteins

o Blood and Blood Products

o Others

By end use, the market is divided into:

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Others

The global regions for rapid self-healing gel market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

To increase the healthcare sector and give better facilities to patients, the healthcare industry is utilising a variety of technologies and innovations. This is the major tend for market growth. Increase in the research and development investment in new drug development is the vital factor escalating the market growth. Moreover, growing medical devices industry, and high incidence and large economic burden of chronic diseases are the major factors among others driving the healthcare distribution market. Furthermore, in the anticipated period, increased growth in the biosimilars industry, increased specialty medicine dispensing, and increased acceptance of biopharma would generate new possibilities for the healthcare distribution market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are McKesson Corporation [MCK (NYSE), Cardinal Health [CAH (NYSE)], AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC (NYSE)], Owens & Minor, Inc. [OMI (NYSE)], Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., Curascript Specialty Distribution [Priority Healthcare], FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Attain Med, Dakota Drug, Inc. among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

