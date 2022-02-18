Global Data Integration And Integrity Software Market To Be Driven By Its Rising Adoption In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global data integration and integrity software market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, deployment models, enterprise sizes, industry verticals, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 9.84 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12.67%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 20.13 Billion

The market for data integration and integrity software is being augmented by the growing demand for reconciliation and assessment of the excessive amount of data generated in the healthcare sector. The increasing use of data integration and integrity software to eliminate and extract medical data effectively is propelling the market growth. As the popularity of wearables is significantly surging, data integration, and integrity software is increasingly deployed to assess collected data while ensuring regulatory and data privacy compliances. Moreover, the growing advent of services such as telehealth, retail care, care-on-point, and e-pharmacy, among others, is leading to the generation of an extensive amount of data. This, in turn, is surging the use of data integration and integrity software and driving the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Data integration and integrity software refers to a solution that enables businesses to manage, combine, and assess data from various sources on a platform. It is typically deployed to provide meaningful insights in business intelligence. It enhances the decision-making processes of the organisation, while streamlining overall efficiency.

Based on components, the market for data integration and integrity software is bifurcated into:

Tools (Solutions)

Services

The major deployment models of data integration and integrity software are:

On-Premises

On-Demand

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is categorised into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By industry verticals, the industry is divided into:

The major regional markets of data integration and integrity software are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based data integration and integrity software. The enhanced accessibility provided by cloud-based software enhances data reconciliation and assessment to streamline workflow and boost operational efficiency, which is propelling the market growth. As the complexity of multi-cloud projects is surging, data integration and integrity software is increasingly deployed to analyse and organise data while meeting regulatory compliances, thus augmenting the industry growth. In addition, the integration of the latest technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in data integration and integrity software to automate the data and bolster decision-making process is anticipated to significantly contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Oracle Corporation, Informatica LLC, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Talend Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc. (Information Builders), Microsoft Corporation, and QlikTech International AB (Attunity), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

