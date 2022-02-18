Middle East And Africa Basmati Rice Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Consumption Of The Rice Variety In The Region During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Middle East and Africa Basmati Rice Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the regional Middle East and Africa basmati rice market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, countries, and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Middle East Rice Consumption (2017): 9.1 Million Tons (Rice Consumption)

Africa Rice Consumption (2017): 0.9 Million Tons (Rice Consumption)

The growing demand for basmati rice in the Middle East and Africa region is being aided by the rising consumption of rice in the region. The key market trends driving the growth of the basmati rice market include the rising consumption of the rice variety, the rapidly growing population is acting as a catalyst for the industry growth in the Middle East and Africa region. The increasing imports of the different rice variety in the above-mentioned region is providing further boost to the growth of the overall global market. The industry is also propelled by the superior quality and taste of the grain variety. All these factors are expected to significantly contribute to the demand for basmati rice in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Basmati rice is a variety of long grained aromatic rice that originates in a specific geographical area, at the foothills of the Himalayas, and is traditionally served in Indian and other South Asian cuisines. Basmati rice is beneficial for health. It provides tocopherols and tocotrienols. These are antioxidants and can suppress tumor growth.

On the basis of form, the industry can be divided into:

Raw

Parboiled

On the basis of country, the industry can be divided into:

Market Trends

The key market trends driving the growth of the basmati rice industry in the Middle East and Africa region include the growing urban population and rise in disposable income in the area. The basmati rice is being preferred in the region due to the increasing obesity cases and a rise in health consciousness owing to low fat content and with additional nutritional value. Basmati rice is beneficial for health. It provides tocopherols and tocotrienols. These are antioxidants and can suppress tumor growth. All these factors are expected to significantly contribute to the demand for basmati rice market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Adani Wilmar Limited, Supple Tek industries Pvt ltd., L.T. Food Limited, Amar Singh Chawal Wala, Kohinoor foods Ltd, and Saif International Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

