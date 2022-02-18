Global Haemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market To Be Driven By Increasing Prevalence Of Diabetes And Hypertension In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Haemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, products, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.5%

Rising diabetes and hypertension prevalence, organ donor shortages and transplant danger, and rising research & development spending for creating novel dialysis products would likely accelerate the expansion of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis markets. On the other hand, rising demand for home hemodialysis (HHD) treatment would increase the number of chances for the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis markets to develop during the projection period. In the projected period, strict regulatory regulations for the approval and production of dialysis products are likely to stifle the growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis markets.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dialysis is a treatment that removes waste products from the blood, such as urea and creatinine, that are produced when the kidneys don’t work properly. It’s commonly required for those who have chronic renal failure. Dialysis is divided into two categories: haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Blood is pumped out of the body into an artificial kidney machine and returned to the body through tubes that connect the individual to the device in haemodialysis, whereas peritoneal dialysis uses the inner lining of our stomach as a natural filter.

The industry can be divided on the basis of types as haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysi

Haemodialysis is subdivided into:

• Conventional haemodialysis

• Nocturnal haemodialysis

Peritoneal dialysis is subdivided into

• Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD)

• Automated peritoneal dialysis (APD)

The industry can be divided based on its products into devices and consumables

The device is subdivided into

• Machine

• Dialyzer

• Water treatment system

• Others

Consumables are subdivided into

• Bloodline

• Concentrates

• Catheters

• Others

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its end-use segments into:

• Home-Based Dialysis

• Hospital-Based Dialysis

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are growing because kidney transplantation requires a major operation, a donor match, and a lifetime regimen of immunosuppressant drugs to avoid bodily rejection of the organ, this market expansion can be attributed to an increase in the rates of kidney-related disorders and problems. Furthermore, an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension is expected to boost the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. However, an increase in dialysis-related problems such as infections, hypotension, fluid overload, and access point bleeding is expected to stifle market expansion in the future years. Similarly, reimbursement policy issues in emerging countries stifle market expansion. This is because dialysis payment varies greatly between nations in terms of amount and duration, and may not always cover actual treatment expenses, discouraging patients and physicians from using the policy. Patients’ preference for home hemodialysis (HHD), owing to its effective and patient-centered approach, and a surge in market strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, product development, and innovation by key players, on the other hand, are expected to offer profitable opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. Due to the presence of a large number of centers and the introduction of new products within the region, North America dominates the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period due to rising incidences of kidney failure and a lower rate of organ transplantation.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NIPRO Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter [NYSE: BAX], Diaverum, Nikkiso Co., Nxstage Medical, Inc. [Fresenius Medical Care], Asahi Kasei Corporation, Medivators, Inc. [Cantel Medical Corporation], DaVita Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

