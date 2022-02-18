Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Pneumatic Tourniquet
Pneumatic Tourniquet market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pneumatic Tourniquet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Single Bladder Tourniquet
- Dual Bladder Tourniquet
Segment by Application
- Orthopaedic
- Intravenous Regional Anesthesia
- Others
By Company
- Zimmer
- Stryker
- Ulrich Medical
- VBM
- D & D
- AneticAid
- Hpm
- DS MAREF
- Hangzhou Zhengda
- Hema Medical
- SMEF
- Bohua Medical
- Huifeng Medical
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pneumatic Tourniquet Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Bladder Tourniquet
1.2.3 Dual Bladder Tourniquet
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Orthopaedic
1.3.3 Intravenous Regional Anesthesia
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Pneumatic Tourniquet by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Pneumatic Tourniquet Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
