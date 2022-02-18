News

2022-2027 Global and Regional Glass Fibers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glass Fiber is a type of fiber-reinforced plastic where the reinforcement fiber is specifically glass fiber. The glass fiber may be randomly arranged, flattened into a sheet, or woven into a fabric.Europe is the main production region, but also the main consumption region, in 2015, the production in Europe was about 1050 K Tonne, and the consumption was about 2260 K Tonne, The European market was in short supply, European consumption mainly depends on imports. China exports a lot of fiberglass to Europe every year.

By Market Verdors:

 

  • Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
  • Owens Corning Corpation
  • PPG
  • Lanxess

By Types:

  • General-purpose Glass Fibers
  • Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

By Applications:

  • Building & Construction
  • Electronics
  • Transportation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Glass Fibers Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Glass Fibers Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Glass Fibers Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Glass Fibers Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Glass Fibers Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Glass Fibers Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Glass Fibers (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Glass Fibers Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Glass Fibers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass Fibers (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Glass Fibers Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

