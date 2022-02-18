2022-2027 Global and Regional High Temperature Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Halogenated Solvents market is valued at US$ xx million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Halogenated Solvents volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Halogenated Solvents market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Halogenated Solvents market is segmented into

Methylene Chloride

Perchloroethylene

Trichloroethylene

Segment by Application

Paint & Coatings

Printing Inks

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Other

Global Halogenated Solvents Market: Regional Analysis

The Halogenated Solvents market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Halogenated Solvents market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Halogenated Solvents market include:

BASF

DowDuPont

LyondellBasell

OXEA

Solvay

Symrise

Total

Methanex

Kraton Performance Polymers

Eastman Chemical

Honeywe

Chalmette Refining

Arkema

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Croda Internationa

Huntsman

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Halogenated Solvents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Halogenated Solvents

1.2 Halogenated Solvents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Methylene Chloride

1.2.3 Perchloroethylene

1.2.4 Trichloroethylene

1.3 Halogenated Solvents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Halogenated Solvents Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Paint & Coatings

1.3.3 Printing Inks

1.3.4 Cosmetics & Toiletries

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Halogenated Solvents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Halogenated Solvents Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Halogenated Solvents Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Halogenated Solvents Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Halogenated Solvents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Halogenated Solvents Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Halogenated Solvents Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Halogenated Solvents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Halogenated Solvents Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

