Mining Automation Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Mining Automation market was valued at 254.89 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automated mining involves the removal of human labor from the mining process. The mining industry is in the transition towards automation. It can still require a large amount of human capital, particularly in the developing world where labor costs are low so there is less incentive for increasing efficiency. Automated mining is an umbrella term that refers to two types of technology. The first type of mining automation deals with process and software automation; the second type deals with applying robotic technology to mining vehicles and equipment.For industry structure analysis, the Mining Automation industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 58% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Mining Automation industry. Europe occupied 31.64% of the revenue market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, which respectively account for around 28.57% and 24.20% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of revenue market share. Geographically, North America was the largest sales value market in the world, which took about 30.47% of the market in 2016. For cost trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mining Automation producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

By Market Verdors:

Caterpillar

Sandvik

Atlas Copco

Komatsu

ABB

Hitachi

Hexagon

Rockwell

Micromine

Volvo?Group

Trimble

Remote?Control?Technologies

Mine?Site?Technologies

By Types:

Underground Mining Automation

Surface Mining Automation

By Applications:

Metal?Mining

Mineral?Mining

Coal?Mining

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Mining Automation Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Mining Automation Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Mining Automation Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Mining Automation Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Mining Automation Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Mining Automation Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Mining Automation (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Mining Automation Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Mining Automation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mining Automation (Volume and Value) by Application

