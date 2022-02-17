Diamond Wire Saw (OD below 0.5mm) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Diamond Wire Saw (OD below 0.5mm) market was valued at 644.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The diamond wire saw cutter differs from others, such as the bandsaw, by using abrasion instead of saw teeth. Thanks to the hardness of diamonds, the abrasion technique can be used to cut through almost any material that is softer than the diamond abrasive. The process also produces less kerf and wasted materials when compared with conventional solid blades. The wire cutter also allows circular cutting on all sides, preventing the wire from getting pinched and is therefore an effective method of resisting compressive forces while cutting a wide range of materials. The rope used on an industrial diamond wire saw machine is a made from a loop of high tensile steel connected by a mechanical joiner. On the outside of the rope are carrier rings, on which diamonds are either sintered or retained by an electroplated layer. The final assembled diamond rope is then coated with an elastomeric compound, which helps to retain the components and to protect against corrosion.Global Diamond Wire Saw Market key players are Takatori, PSS(MeyerBurger), Linton, WEC Group, MTI, Logomatic, Wells, HCT, NTC, Logitech and etc. Global Diamond Wire Saw Market consists of Slurry Wire, Resin based Diamond Wire and Long Electroplated Diamond Wire. Long Electroplated Diamond Wire segment was estimated to account for a revenue share of 81.42% in 2018. China is the dominant market in the global Diamond Wire Saw market in terms of value. The China Diamond Wire Saw market was estimated to be valued at 252.47 Million USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.56% over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Takatori

PSS(MeyerBurger)

Linton

WEC Group

MTI

Logomatic

Wells

HCT

NTC

Logitech

By Types:

Slurry Wire

Resin based Diamond Wire

Long Electroplated Diamond Wire

By Applications:

Optical

High Tech Ceramics

Semiconductor

Compound Semiconductors

Electronics

Medical Devices

Precious Metal Machining

Thermo-Electric

Magnetic Devices

