Laser Displacement Sensor Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Laser Displacement Sensor market was valued at 1304.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.32% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Laser displacement sensors also called laser distance sensors, are comprised of a light-emitting element and a position sensitive detector (PSD). A semiconductor laser is used as the light emitting element. A lens focuses the beam on the target. The target reflects the beam back through the lens where it is focused on the position-sensitive detector (PSD), forming a beam spot. The beam spot moves as the target moves. Displacement can be determined by detecting the movement of the beam spot.The laser displacement sensor market is predicted to witness a rapid growth in the forthcoming years on the back of rising trend of industrial automation along with cost saving practices in quality control. This is leading laser displacement sensors to find application across a number of application areas such as robotics, machine tools, and material handling among others. Apart from this, rising use of laser displacement sensors in consumer electronics and automotive sectors coupled with their rising demand from other industries is immensely benefitting the laser displacement sensor market, globally.Of the manufactures, KEYENCE, SICK and Panasonic captured the top three market share spots in the laser displacement sensor market in 2019. KEYENCE dominated with 27.06% production value share, followed by SICK with 17.29% and Panasonic with 14.07%. Geography-wise, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the leading growth rate amongst all key regional markets for laser displacement sensor. Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and has always been a lucrative region. The Laser Displacement Sensor market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India, and Korea are the key countries in the Laser Displacement Sensor in APAC. In the future, the Laser Displacement Sensor in some new economies will also rapidly grow and occupy a certain market share, such as Southeast Asia, etc. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Laser Displacement Sensor industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of Laser Displacement Sensor have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of laser displacement sensor, with a consumption market share nearly 43.25% in 2019. The second place is North America; following Asia Pacific with the consumption market share over 25.14% in 2019.The segment of ? 2?m resolution laser displacement sensors holds the leading market share amongst all segments based on range. This is because of an extensive number of sensors that are available in this segment. It can be seen that the requirements for the accuracy of sensors in various industries are getting higher and higher.

By Market Verdors:

KEYENCE

SICK

Panasonic

OMRON

COGNEX

Turck

Micro-Epsilon

BANNER

Baumer

OPTEX

Leuze

ELAG

SENSOPART

Pepperl&Fuchs

Balluff

Sunny Optical

Acuity

MTI Instruments

By Types:

Below 2?m

3~10?m

11 ~ 50?m

51 ~ 100?m

101 ~ 500?m

By Applications:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace & Military Industry

Industrial Manufacturing

Electronics and Photovoltaic Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Laser Displacement Sensor Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Laser Displacement Sensor Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Laser Displacement Sensor Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Laser Displacement Sensor Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Laser Displacement Sensor Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Laser Displacement Sensor Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Laser Displacement Sensor (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Laser Displacement Sensor Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Laser Displacement Sensor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

