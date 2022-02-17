Textile Digital Printing Machine Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Textile Digital Printing Machine market was valued at 33.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Digital textile printing is a kind new technology appeared in the 1980s, and the first digital printing machine was introduced in 1991. Digital textile printing machines are equipment used to inject ink onto the fabric subtly. Digital textile printing machines are mainly consisting of printing equipment, display device and computer control system. Unlike the traditional printing machine, digital textile printing machines are referred to intricate designs on fabrics and small batch printing. Now, printing speed and jet ink are the major two development trends of digital textile printing machine. The global textile digital printing machine industry developed rapidly in the last few years. In recent years, the fast recovery of global macro economy provided a best chance for the development of textile digital printing machine industry. At present, most textile manufacturers have taken textile digital printing machines as the printing proofing equipment. With the technology development of printing speed, textile digital printing will be more and more used in mass production. High precision and multi-colors are the major advantages of textile digital printing machines, while the speed is the largest problems now. The quality of ink is also an important develop trend of textile digital printing machines.

By Market Verdors:

Mimaki

Konica Minolta

Atexco

Kornit

Mutoh

Robustelli

SPGPrints

MS Printing

Durst

Kaiyuan

Reggiani

Printpretty

La Meccanica

Zimmer

By Types:

Sublimation Inkjet Printing

Direct to Fabric Printing

Direct to Garment Printing

By Applications:

Proofing Print

Small Volume Production

Design Teaching

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Textile Digital Printing Machine Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Textile Digital Printing Machine Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

