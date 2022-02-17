Global Portable Power Station Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Portable Power Stations In Indoor Applications In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Portable Power Station Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global portable power stations market, assessing the market based on its segments like power types, capacities, technologies, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 330.2 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.01%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 520.7 Million

The market is being aided by the growing demand for portable power stations in indoor applications due to the increasing incidences of power cuts. As extreme weather conditions are increasingly becoming more prevalent, resulting in unprecedented energy loss, reliable, durable, and cost-effective portable power stations are deployed in off-power grids. This, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising deployment of battery management systems in portable power stations to enhance battery life and optimise residual energy is significantly contributing to the industry growth. As battery management systems provide solutions for overcharge protection, thermal charge protection, and current protection, they boost the durability of portable power stations, which is invigorating the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Portable power stations are portable stations that deploy batteries to provide optimal power supply to electronic products. They are convenient and safe to use and are extensively utilised in outdoor and emergency activities. Portable power stations are low maintenance and durable, due to which they are increasingly preferred to generate power in challenging environmental conditions.

Based on power type, the market is bifurcated into:

Direct Power

Hybrid Power

The major capacities of portable power stations are:

Less than 500 Wh

501-1,000 Wh

1,001-1,500 Wh

Above 1,500 Wh

Others

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into:

The market, based on distribution channel, is divided into:

Online

Direct Sales

By application, the market is categorised into:

Emergency Power

Off-Grid Power

Automotive

Others

The regional markets of portable power stations in the market are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market is being driven by the rising preference for lightweight portable power stations, which are ideal for outdoor applications. The growing demand for portable power stations can also be attributed to the increasing gadget ownership and the requirement of optimal power sources. This, in turn, is surging the demand for portable power stations with high battery capacities for effective charging of electronic gadgets, which is augmenting the market growth. The rising inclination towards lithium-ion technology-based portable power stations owing to their sustainability is expected to provide further impetus to the growth of the industry in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Goal Zero LLC, Jackery Inc., Fantasia Trading LLC, Suaoki, and Battery-Biz, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

