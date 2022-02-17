Global Portable Power Station Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Portable Power Stations In Indoor Applications In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
Global Portable Power Station Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Portable Power Station Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global portable power stations market, assessing the market based on its segments like power types, capacities, technologies, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-power-station-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 330.2 Million
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.01%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 520.7 Million
The market is being aided by the growing demand for portable power stations in indoor applications due to the increasing incidences of power cuts. As extreme weather conditions are increasingly becoming more prevalent, resulting in unprecedented energy loss, reliable, durable, and cost-effective portable power stations are deployed in off-power grids. This, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising deployment of battery management systems in portable power stations to enhance battery life and optimise residual energy is significantly contributing to the industry growth. As battery management systems provide solutions for overcharge protection, thermal charge protection, and current protection, they boost the durability of portable power stations, which is invigorating the market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Portable power stations are portable stations that deploy batteries to provide optimal power supply to electronic products. They are convenient and safe to use and are extensively utilised in outdoor and emergency activities. Portable power stations are low maintenance and durable, due to which they are increasingly preferred to generate power in challenging environmental conditions.
Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-power-station-market
Based on power type, the market is bifurcated into:
- Direct Power
- Hybrid Power
The major capacities of portable power stations are:
- Less than 500 Wh
- 501-1,000 Wh
- 1,001-1,500 Wh
- Above 1,500 Wh
- Others
On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into:
- Lithium-Ion
- Sealed Lead-Acid
The market, based on distribution channel, is divided into:
- Online
- Direct Sales
By application, the market is categorised into:
- Emergency Power
- Off-Grid Power
- Automotive
- Others
Latest News on Global Portable Power Station [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-portable-power-station-market
The regional markets of portable power stations in the market are:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The market is being driven by the rising preference for lightweight portable power stations, which are ideal for outdoor applications. The growing demand for portable power stations can also be attributed to the increasing gadget ownership and the requirement of optimal power sources. This, in turn, is surging the demand for portable power stations with high battery capacities for effective charging of electronic gadgets, which is augmenting the market growth. The rising inclination towards lithium-ion technology-based portable power stations owing to their sustainability is expected to provide further impetus to the growth of the industry in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Goal Zero LLC, Jackery Inc., Fantasia Trading LLC, Suaoki, and Battery-Biz, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
Media Contact
Company Name: EMR Inc.
Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
Read More Reports:
Global Silicones Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silicone-market-report
Global Smart Building Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-building-market
Global Virtual Reality Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-reality-market
Global Titanium Dioxide Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/titanium-dioxide-market
Saudi Arabia LED Light Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-led-light-market
Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.