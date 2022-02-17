Global Radiology Positioning Aids Market To Be Driven By The Rising Geriatric Population, Resulting In The Increased Adoption Of Radiology For Diagnosis In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Radiology Positioning Aids Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global radiology positioning aids market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, product, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/radiology-positioning-aids-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.4%

Due to the growing senior population, the head, neck, and brain positioning devices sector dominated the industry in 2018. Furthermore, due to the increasing implementation of radiology positioning aids in hospitals, the hospital segment is likely to rise moderately throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, due to the rising demand for advanced imaging and the presence of significant players in economies such as China, India, and South Korea, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the quickest rate between 2020 and 2024.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The market is expanding due to the increased usage of radiology devices in the diagnosis of chronic diseases like tumors and cancer.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/radiology-positioning-aids-market

By types, the market is divided into:

• Wedge X-ray Positioning Devices

• Block X-ray Positioning Devices

• Others

Based on Product, the industry can be segmented into:

• Head, Neck, and Brain Positioning Devices

• Thorax and Breast Positioning Devices

• Tables

• Paediatric

• Others

Base on end use the market is divided into:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Diagnostic Imaging Centres

The global regions for radiology positioning aids market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Increasing usage of radiology devices to diagnose cancer, tumor, digestive issues, and infections is expected to drive product demand. In addition, the development of devices with different shapes and materials is creating multiple opportunities for new entrants in this market. Furthermore, the development of advanced radiology positioning devices such as child immobilizers and specialty blocks helps minimize errors during radiology procedures, thus contributing to market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AADCO Medical, Inc., Bionix Radiation Therapy LLC, CIVCO Radiotherapy (CIVCO Medical Solutions B.V.), Clear Image Devices LLC, Elekta AB (STO: EKTA-B), IZI Medical Products, Klarity Medical Products, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR), and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

