Global Digital Video Content Market To Be Driven By The Increase In The Demand For Digital Video Content In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Digital Video Content Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global digital video content market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, business type, device, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

The OTT (over-the-top) industry, which includes Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, is gaining prominence around the world as a result of increased internet penetration. Moreover, because of the added convenience and a quicker and more reliable purchase process, consumers tend to buy digital products and services from various digital platforms. The convenience of making payments via a digital network often aids OTT streaming service providers in expanding their offerings.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The concept behind digital video content is to create and distribute useful and trustworthy video content to the target audience in order to attract, engage, and convert qualified leads. TV shows, movies, music videos, and advertisements are examples of digital video content that can be watched on a variety of digital platforms.

By type, the market can be divided into the following:

Video-on-Demand (VOD)

Online Video

The industry can be categorised based on business type into:

Subscription

Advertising

Download-to-Own (DTO)

Others

Based on device, the industry can be segmented into:

Laptop

PC

Mobile

Others

Regionally, the market is classified into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

Many industry players are forming strategic alliances to broaden their geographical reach, product range, customer base, and market share as the demand for VOD services grows. For example, ViacomCBS Inc. purchased Pluto TV in January 2019. The company gained millions of new Pay-TV subscribers as a result of the purchase. Customers could also watch Pluto TV’s streaming content for free without having to subscribe. During the forecast period, such acquisitions and collaborations will help the global digital video content market expand.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Google LLC, Hulu LLC, Facebook Inc., Snap Inc., and Amazon.com Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

