Global Sliding Bearing Market To Be Driven By The Expected Growth In The Railway Infrastructural Projects In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sliding Bearing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sliding bearing market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, material, application, railway type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sliding-bearing-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 928 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.75%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1381 Million

In the coming years, the projected growth in railway infrastructure projects is expected to be the primary demand driver for sliding bearings. Rapidly increasing urbanisation is driving up demand for light trains and metros, which will help the sliding bearing market expand over the forecast period. Sliding bearings are expected to continue to increase in popularity due to their cost-effectiveness, high performance, and reliability. The market’s expansion, however, may be hampered by raw material price fluctuations and the limited use of sliding bearings in the railway industry over the forecast period, the market is likely to benefit from rising demand for hybrid and autonomous train technologies, and also growing use of non-metallic sliding bearings.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A plain bearing, also known as a sliding bearing or slide bearing (also known as a solid bearing, journal bearing, or friction bearing in railroading), is the most basic type of bearing, consisting of only a bearing surface and no rolling parts.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sliding-bearing-market

By type, the market can be divided into:

Linear

Thrust

Radial

Angular Contact

Others

Based on material, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Metallic

Non-Metallic

The market can be categorised based on application into:

Engine

Brakes

Bogie

Interior

Exterior

On the basis of railway type, the industry can be segmented into:

Locomotive

Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

Coach

Wagon

Light Rail and Metro

High-Speed Train

Regionally, the market is classified into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The need for custom-designed cars has grown as the potential for freight movement between the countries has grown. To withstand such enormous weights, the bogies must be modified. These changes will necessitate a greater number of sliding bearings, resulting in an increase in demand for sliding bearings for bogie applications. Regional governments’ efforts to expand their railway networks have boosted demand for locomotives, carriages, and coaches. Moreover, measures at the national level to improve public transit and minimise traffic congestion will raise demand for this sector. As a result of all of these forthcoming needs in railways, sliding bearings will be installed in a variety of applications. Over the forecast period, high efficiency, dependability, and cost-effectiveness, and an increase in railway infrastructure investments and supply contracts, are likely to drive demand for sliding bearings.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are SKF, NTN Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Pampus GmbH, The Timken Company, and Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:-

Roofing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/roofing-market

Germany Dairy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/germany-dairy-market-report

Phenol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phenol-market-report

Below Grade Waterproofing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/below-grade-waterproofing-market

Plastic Cups Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plastic-cups-market

Introducing Procurement Resources Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.