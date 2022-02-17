Global Slewing Drives Market To Be Driven By The Rising Construction Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Slewing Drives Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global slewing drives market, assessing the market based on its segments like axis type, gear, application, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/slewing-drives-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.7 Billion

With the increasing infrastructural development around the world, construction machinery has entered a new maintenance cycle, which is expected to drive the growth of the slewing drives market due to increased demand for load transmission components in construction machinery. Also, due to an increasing demand for high precision customisation that can be delivered by high-quality slewing drives, the rising number of facilities in the manufacturing sector, especially in the automation and energy segments, is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, to reduce labour costs in the application and end-use markets, major industry players are concentrating on developing low-maintenance slewing drives. The market is also expected to be driven by the increasing use of the product in solar tracking systems, which is expected to coincide with a growing shift towards sustainable and renewable energy.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The slewing drive is a gearbox that can safely support radial and axial loads while still transmitting rotating torque. A single axis can be rotated, or multiple axes can be rotated together. Manufacturing gearing, bearings, seals, housing, engine, and other auxiliary parts, then assembling them into a finished gearbox, is how slewing drives are produced.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/slewing-drives-market

Based on axis type, the market can be segmented into:

Single Axis

Dual Axis

Multiple Axis

By gear, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Worm Gear

Spur Gear

The market can be categorised on the basis of application into:

Solar Tracker

Man Lifts

Wind Turbines

Hydraulic Machinery

Cranes

Drilling Equipment

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Online

Offline

Regionally, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Growing research and development activities for innovative slewing drive materials are projected to fuel market expansion in the coming years. The global slew drives industry is growing as people are becoming more aware of solar and wind energy. Increased industrial applications have resulted in increased purchases of cranes, pumps, and other equipment, resulting in an increase in slew drive demand. Increasing slew drive applications would boost the market throughout the forecast period. The manufacturers want to expand their geographic footprint by entering and establishing their resources in different locations, hence enhancing global market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dana SAC UK Ltd., Cone Drive Operations Inc., Kavitsu Bearings, TGB Group, and EngNetGlobal, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:-

Medium-Density Fibreboard Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medium-density-fibreboard-market-report

Caustic Potash Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/caustic-potash-market

Oxo-Alcohol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oxo-alcohol-market

LED Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/led-market

PVC Pipes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pvc-pipes-market

Introducing Procurement Intelligence Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.