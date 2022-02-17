Global Disposable Razor Blades Market To Be Driven By The Rising Spending On Personal Grooming Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Disposable Razor Blades Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global disposable razor blades market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, sensitivity types, end uses, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.43 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.30%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.17 Billion

The market for disposable razor blades is being aided by the growing spending on personal grooming products, especially by the young generation. The rising-beauty consciousness is also surging the use of disposable razor blades, hence driving the market growth. The cost-effectiveness and travel adaptability offered by disposable razor blades are surging their demand, which is propelling the industry growth. Moreover, disposable razor blades are convenient to use and offer enhanced hygiene, due to which they are preferred to prevent skin infections. As the demand for innovative disposable razor blades is surging, disposable razor blades with easy adaptability for various body parts are developed, which is providing further impetus to the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Disposable razor blades are blades that are deployed on both reusable and disposable razors for limited use. They are convenient to use and can easily shave various body parts. Moreover, they offer ergonomic benefits and reduce the risk of cuts, bumps, and razor burns, among others. Disposable razor blades are also used in high-quality disposable razors.

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its product types of:

Single Blade

Double Blade

Triple Blade

The major sensitivity types of disposable razor blades are into:

Sensitive

Non-Sensitive

By end uses, the market is divided into:

Men

Women

Unisex

Based on distribution channels, the market is bifurcated into:

Online

Offline

The regional markets of disposable razor blades industry are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth of the disposable razor blades industry is being propelled by the growing demand for sustainable razors in the personal care and grooming industry. This, in turn, is increasing the development of disposable razor blades with reusable and recycled steel to boost energy-efficiency during manufacturing, which is augmenting the market growth. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly developing disposable razor blades with enhanced functionality and safety, hence significantly contributing to the industry growth. The development of lightweight disposable razor blades for travel-friendliness is also expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the increasing innovations in razor blade technology are surging the functionality of disposable razor blades, which is predicted to bolster the industry growth in upcoming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Procter and Gamble Company, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Dorco Co, Ltd., Benxi Jincheng Blades Manufacture Co. Ltd., Harry’s, Inc., Barbasol LLC, Super-Max Group, Kaili Group, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., and FEATHER Safety Razor Co., Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

