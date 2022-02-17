Global Industrial Hearables Market To Be Driven By The Increased Demand For Wireless Headsets In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Industrial Hearables Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global industrial hearables market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, technology, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 208.2 Million
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 37%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1376.6 Million
The increased demand for wireless headsets is driving the growth of the industrial hearables industry, as consumers’ preferences shift away from wired headsets and towards wireless headsets. The rise of hearable computing and the need for mobility services are expected to propel the industry forward. Furthermore, the industry is expected to benefit from a growing focus on the use of hearing aids to prevent hearing loss caused by industrial noise emissions and rapid advancements in audible technology. High industrial audible prices, on the other hand, could stifle the market’s expansion.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Hearing technology is a hybrid technology that combines the benefits of both wearable and hearing technology. The industry now has hearable devices with built-in voice-activated virtual assistants and wireless communication capabilities. These systems often ensure that users in noisy industrial or business areas have access to hearing aids.
Based on type, the industry can be divided into:
- In Ear
- Over Ear
On the basis of technology, the market can be divided into:
- DECT
- Bluetooth
- WiFi
- Others
The market can be categorised based on end-use into:
- Construction
- Mining
- Manufacturing
- Others
Regionally, the industry is classified into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Hearable computing is the next emerging technology that allows for hands-free communication and calls, as well as speech communication in noisy environments, by mixing signals from in-ear and external microphones. As a result of this, the need for hearable gadgets in the industrial sector is increasing. As government organisations and key enterprises operating in the hearable devices market strive to produce hearable devices, market players are projected to benefit from the increased focus on adoption of hearing devices to prevent hearing loss. Rapid advancements in hearing aid technology are expected to open up attractive potential for the industrial hearing aids industry. Cellular connectivity through a 5G network, for example, improves the reliability of mobile data transmissions and opens the door to untethered standalone hearables.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Eartex Ltd., Firecom Corporation, Sonetics Corporation, Setcom Corporation, and Sensear Pty Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
