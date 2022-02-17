Global Microdisplay Market To Be Driven By The Growing OLED Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Microdisplay Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global microdisplay market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, technology, resolution, brightness, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microdisplay-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.12 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 20%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 3.3 Billion

Thin films of OLED materials emit light when electricity is applied to them, allowing for the creation of thin, effective, and bright displays. OLEDs are expected to replace current technologies in the display ecosystem, according to many industry experts. Because of their advanced features, such as higher contrast, quicker response time, and a wider operating temperature range than LCDs, OLED microdisplays are gaining traction. OLED microdisplays have outperformed traditional LCD and LCoS microdisplay technologies and are now commonly used in EVFs and HMDs. A significant number of businesses have begun to invest more heavily in OLED research and development, and this is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A microdisplay is a screen that is extremely small. Microdisplays usually have a diagonal panel size of less than two inches. In the late 1990s, this form of small electronic display device became commercially available. Microdisplays are most commonly seen in rear-projection televisions and head-mounted displays.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microdisplay-market

Based on product, the market can be divided into following:

Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Projector

Others

The market breakup on the basis of technology can be as follows:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

On the basis of resolution, the industry is segmented into:

Lower Than HD

HD

FHD

Higher Than FHD

On the basis of brightness, the industry can be segmented into:

Less Than 500 Nits

500–1,000 Nits

More Than 1,000 Nits

Based on end-use, the market is divided into the following:

Consumer

Industrial and Enterprise

Automotive

Military, Defence, and Aerospace

Sports and Entertainment

Retail and Hospitality

Medical

Education

Others

Regionally, the industry is classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Compact size and technological advancements in microdisplays will fuel market expansion during the projected period. The growing usage of HMD in numerous sectors, higher demand for OLED microdisplays, and rising global adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and HUD are also driving the market growth globally. The rising industrialisation of the microdisplay market, and the presence of a significant number of OEMs and customers in many countries, are contributing to the market’s rise. The key industries in various regions that contribute considerably to the growth of the microdisplay market are consumer, industrial and enterprise, automotive, and military, defence, and aerospace. The presence of a large number of microdisplay producers has also resulted in lower microdisplay prices and greater adoption of microdisplay-based devices in the countries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies Inc., eMagin Inc., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Jasper Display Corp., and Seiko Epson Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:-

Global Crop Insurance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/crop-insurance-market

Global Surgical Scissors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/surgical-scissors-market

Latin America Biodegradable Diapers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-biodegradable-diapers-market

Global Remittance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/remittance-market

India Vegan Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-vegan-food-market

Introducing Procurement Resources Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.