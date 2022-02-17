Vietnam Sanitary Ware And Bathroom Accessories Market To Be Driven By Decreased Water Quality And Rapid Urbanisation During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Vietnam Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Vietnam sanitary ware and bathroom accessories market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, material, and regional markets. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 467 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 677 Million

The sanitary ware and bathroom accessories market in Vietnam has grown rapidly in recent years, owing to economic growth, rising demand for concept bathrooms, rising disposable income, and the expansion of the residential sector. The market is growing because to new trends in concept bathrooms, eco-friendly sanitary goods, and customisation. Innovative water-saving technologies and environmentally friendly sanitary ware materials are propelling the industry forward. Increase in construction activities, an increase in consumer disposable income, an increase in urbanisation, an increase in the shift from unbranded to branded products, and strong replacement demand all contribute to the growth of the Vietnam sanitary ware and bathroom accessories market. Furthermore, concept bathrooms are expected to acquire a lot of momentum in the future years, thus the value of the in-store experience has skyrocketed. Customers can examine all bathroom accessories and sanitary ware in one location thanks to the efforts of engaged players in the Vietnam sanitary ware and bathroom accessories sector.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Products used in bathrooms and kitchens are referred to as sanitary ware and bathroom accessories. Wash basins, toilet sinks, pedestals, and cisterns, and showers, faucets, and other bathroom accessories like soap holders and towel rings, are all included. Porcelain, a ceramic material, was traditionally used, but it is now available in a broad range of materials, including metals, glass, and plastics. Ceramic sanitary goods, on the other hand, offer great chemical resistance, are cost effective, and can handle large loads.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vietnam-sanitary-ware-and-bathroom-accessories-market

On the basis of product type, Vietnam sanitary ware and bathroom accessories market is segmented into:

Toilet/Water closet

Wash basin

Pedestal

Cistern

Faucets

Showers

Others

Based on material, Vietnam sanitary ware and bathroom accessories market is categorised as:

Ceramic

Pressed Metal

Acrylic Plastic and Perspex

Others

Market Trends

Economic growth, increased demand for concept bathrooms, rising disposable income, and residential development are driving the sanitary ware and bathroom accessories market in Vietnam. The industry’s expansion is being fuelled by the introduction of new kinds of concept bathrooms and eco-friendly sanitary equipment. Furthermore, technical improvements in water-saving and environmentally friendly sanitary ware are driving up demand for the product. Other factors driving demand growth in the sector include increased building activity and a growing transition from unbranded to branded items.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are CAESAR Bathroom, Gessi SpA, Innoci Vietnam, Italisa (Vietnam) Co., Ltd, Jaquar Group, LIXIL VINA Co., Ltd (LIXIL Corporation), ROCA Sanitario, S.A., Toto Ltd., Viglacera Corporation, and Viet Ceramics International Company. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

