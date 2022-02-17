Global Activated Alumina Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand In The Water Treatment Sector, Due To Decreasing Number Of Freshwater Bodies In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Activated Alumina Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global activated alumina market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, product, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

The decreasing number of water reserves and the increased implementation of water treatment facilities across the globe is driving the market growth. Furthermore, increased demand for water treatment in the industrial sector is aiding market expansion. Because of the region’s rapid urbanisation and growing population, the industry is predicted to grow at a fast pace in Asia Pacific. In addition, the product is gaining traction as a component in the lithium purification process.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Activated alumina is an inorganic substance that is produced by the dehydration of aluminum hydroxide at high temperatures. It is used as a desiccant and to filter hazardous compounds from drinking water such as fluoride, arsenic, and selenium.

By application, the market is divided into:

• Catalyst

• Desiccant

• Fluoride Adsorbent

• Bio Ceramics

• Others

Based on end use, the industry can be segmented into:

• Water Treatment

• Oil and Gas

• Plastics

• Healthcare

• Others

The global regions for radiology positioning aids market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Due to growing people’s concerns about environment conservation, there is an increase in demand for water treatment, which is propelling the industry forward. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period, due to new government rules such as “freshwater to every home” and the launch of several water supply and water treatment projects. Due to the loss of natural resources, there has been an increase in the demand for sustainable solutions, resulting in a move toward dirty water treatment to make it usable. This has boosted market expansion in recent years even further.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Porocel, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), Dynamic Adsorbents, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

