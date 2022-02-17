Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market was valued at 218.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flywheel energy storage (FES) works by accelerating a rotor (flywheel) to a very high speed and maintaining the energy in the system as rotational energy. When energy is extracted from the system, the flywheel`s rotational speed is reduced as a consequence of the principle of conservation of energy; adding energy to the system correspondingly results in an increase in the speed of the flywheel.The Global Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Systems Market is estimated to witness high growth at a rising CAGR in forthcoming period. The flywheel is a mechanical device that moves when a torque is applied aligned with its axis of symmetry. Flywheels are typically made of steel and rotate around its axis on conventional bearings. The flywheel resists changes in rotational speed by moment of inertia. The amount of energy stored in the flywheels is proportional to square of its rotational speed. Flywheels are used in applications when energy required is more than the ability it can deliver and this is done by storing energy in flywheel over time and then releasing the energy quickly.

By Market Verdors:

Beacon Power

Active Power

Siemens

Calnetix Technologies

Alstom Transport

POWERTHRU

AFS Trinity Power

Amber Kinetics

CCM

GKN Hybrid Power

Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories LLC

Kinetic Traction Systems

Piller Group

STORNETIC

Temporal Power

By Types:

Steel Rims

Composite Rims

By Applications:

Transportation

UPS

Wind Turbines

Automobile

