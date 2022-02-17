Indirect Fired Air Heater Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Indirect Fired Air Heater market was valued at 78.02 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Indirect fired heaters are widely used in the event industry to heat marquees and temporary structures, keeping guests warm without any noise, smells or fumes. These units are also used where delicate and combustible materials are being stored, being indirect they keep the flame separate from the air flow.First, for industry structure analysis, the Indirect Fired Air Heater industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for more than 50% of the sales market. Regionally, US is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Indirect Fired Air Heater industry. Second, the production of Indirect Fired Air Heater increased from 2203 Units in 2011 to 2074 Units in 2015 with the descent rate of 1.5%. Third, US occupied 80% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Canada which accounts for 4.59% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, US also was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 78.73% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Indirect Fired Air Heater producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of Indirect Fired Air Heater has been fluctuating slightly in recent years. Fifth, for forecast, the global Indirect Fired Air Heater consumption value would keep increasing slightly with annual growth rate with 0.5~3%. There are some enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Indirect Fired Air Heater and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

By Market Verdors:

Mac Heaters

Therm Dynamics

Torqued Heat

Allmand

Rotational Energy

Thawzall

Multitek

ConleyMax Heaters

Flagro

JetHeat

Tioga Air Heaters

Wacker Neuson

By Types:

Under 500 K BTU/H

500-1000 K BTU/H

Over 1000 K BTU/H

By Applications:

Oil & Gas

Airline

Mining & Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Indirect Fired Air Heater Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Indirect Fired Air Heater Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Indirect Fired Air Heater Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Indirect Fired Air Heater Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Indirect Fired Air Heater Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Indirect Fired Air Heater Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Indirect Fired Air Heater (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Indirect Fired Air Heater Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Indirect Fired Air Heater Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

