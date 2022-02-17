Linear Transfer Systems Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Linear Transfer Systems market was valued at 46.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

When assembly processes call for the interlinking of complex processes, linear transfer systems are used for the assembly, testing and inspection of components, and in particular when a deep vertical range of manufacture is required. These systems can also be interlinked with rotary indexing systems to accommodate complex tasks. The various processing stations are arranged in series to form a chain. This linear chain can be easily expanded and/or contracted, and changes in the assembly sequence can be quickly achieved by exchanging or regrouping the station inserts. Linear transfer systems have been the backbone of the automation industry landscape for a long time. Or should we say, the back saver, as linear transfer automation has removed a lot of heavy lifting in the assembly industry as products are transferred from assembly station to the next assembly station for production. Homage should be paid to the grandfather of the linear transfer system. Henry Ford turned on his assembly line over a century ago and we`ve never looked back. Linear motor pallet-transfer systems have been around for more than a decade. What was once a cutting-edge technology is now available in a variety of different models and configurations. New developments in mechatronics, networking and software are amplifying the unique benefits of these systems. As the automation landscape changes, linear transfer systems will remain an integral piece of the production puzzle. Progress will come in the form of flexibility to processing multiple products on a single platform and adapt to process change. Layout confinement will be combated with smart conveying vehicles such as AGV`s no longer confine to the track or rail system of conventional linear transfer systems. Robots will become less reliant on part location and more adaptive open tolerance part presentation. But there will always remain a need to move product through linear transfer assembly.

By Market Verdors:

ATS Automation

Rockwell Automation

Beckhoff Automation

Preh IMA Automation

Ruhlamat

Afag

Motion Index Drives

Pematech

TAKTOMAT

Haberkorn

Innovative Automation

Mecsmart Systems

Meto-Fer

By Types:

Hydraulic Linear Transfer Systems

Electric Linear Transfer Systems

By Applications:

Automotive

Electronics

Medicine Pharma

Food & Beverage

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Linear Transfer Systems Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Linear Transfer Systems Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Linear Transfer Systems Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Linear Transfer Systems Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Linear Transfer Systems Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Linear Transfer Systems Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Linear Transfer Systems (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Linear Transfer Systems Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Linear Transfer Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

