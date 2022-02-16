2022-2027 Global and Regional Pharmacy Automation Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Pharmacy Automation market was valued at 911.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pharmacy Automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. It includes process like medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and table top counters. The pharmacy automation not only streamline pharmacy workflow and reduce the risk of errors, they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities.Pharmacy automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. The pharmacy automation not only streamline pharmacy workflow and reduce the risk of errors, they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities. The types of pharmacy automation mainly include medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and table top counters. The pharmacy automation is relatively concentrated, the sales of top fifteen manufacturers account about 75% of global sales. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. In the world wide, the major manufactures mainly distribute in USA and Europe. The transnational companies, like BD and Baxter, are the leading manufactures in the World. USA is also the largest consumer of pharmacy automation. In 2015, the consumption of pharmacy automation is about 53579Units in USA; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 46%. Japan has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of pharmacy automation in the Asia region.

By Market Verdors:

BD

Baxter International

TOSHO

Takazono

Omnicell

YUYAMA

Swisslog

Willach Group

Innovation

Parata

TCGRx

ScriptPro

Talyst

Cerner

Kirby Lester

By Types:

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Table Top Tablet Counters

By Applications:

InpatientPharmacy

OutpatientPharmacy

RetailPharmacy

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

