Graphite Electrode Rod Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Graphite Electrode Rod market was valued at 207.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Graphite Electrodes Rod are used for the recycling of steel in the electric arc furnace industry. It has programmable properties,like Good electrical conductivity,High resistance to thermal shock,High mechanical strength.The market for Graphite Electrode Rod is concentrated with players such as Showa Denko K.K, FANGDA CARBON, GrafTech, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, Jilin Carbon, Yangzi Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd, SEC, Nippon Carbon and so on . Among them, Showa Denko K.K is the leader with about 24% revenue market share.

By Market Verdors:

Showa Denko K.K

FANGDA CARBON

GrafTech

Graphite India Limited (GIL)

HEG Limited

Tokai Carbon

Jilin Carbon

Yangzi Carbon

Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd

SEC

Nippon Carbon

By Types:

Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes

High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

By Applications:

Electric ARC Furnace Steel

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Graphite Electrode Rod Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod (Volume and Value) by Application

