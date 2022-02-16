2022-2027 Global and Regional Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials market was valued at 240.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nanocrystalline alloys are materials based on Fe, Si and B as well as Nb and Cu. They are produced in thin ribbons by rapid solidification technology, initially amorphous, and then crystallized in heat treatment at about 500-600 ° C. This results in the microstructure of very fine grains with a grain size of 10 nanometers – hence known as nanocrystals. These nanocrystalline alloys have low magnetic anisotropy and low magnetostriction, and have high magnetic flux density BS and good thermal stability.The market of Nanocrystalline soft magnetic material molding key players such as Hitachi metal, Aetna technology, VACUUMSCHMELZE, Qingdao Yunlu and Zhongyan amorphous and so on. Among them, Hitachi is the leader with about 57% revenue market share in 2019. In terms of product classification, Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials can be generally divided into 14-18 m thickness, 18-22 m thickness, 22-26 m thickness and other types. In 2019, 18-22 m thickness accounts for the largest market share, about 43%.

By Market Verdors:

Hitachi Metal

Advanced Technology

VACUUMSCHMELZE

Qingdao Yunlu

China Amorphous Technology

Henan Zhongyue

Foshan Huaxin

Londerful New Material

Orient Group

Bomatec

OJSC MSTATOR

By Types:

14~18m Thickness

18~22m Thickness

22~26m Thickness

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Renewable Energy

Electric Power

Aerospace

Medical

Transportation

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

