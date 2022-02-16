Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market To Be Driven By A Rising Focus Of Companies On Data Protection In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, enterprise, system, industry vertical, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.3 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 9.4 Billion

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) is a disk-based solution that improves backup procedures by reducing backup and recovery windows across numerous applications and operating systems.

The components of the product can be divided into:

Based on enterprise, the industry can be divided into:

Small and Mid-level Enterprises

Large Enterprise

The system of the product can be divided into:

Mainframe Systems

Open Systems

The industry vertical can be categorised into:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Energy and Utility

Others

The EMR report looks into the regional markets of the purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) like:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

Continuous advancements in backup methodologies, a shift to cloud storage, and the massive information boom are driving the global purpose-built backup application (PBBA) sector. The industry is also encouraged by businesses’ increasing focus on data security and recovery. Because of the increased demand for data storage from businesses, North America is the dominant market. Because of government rules and regulations involving data protection and data security, such as the General Data Protection Regulation, Europe is expected to expand at a quicker rate. The Asia Pacific area, on the other hand, is expected to be the leading market due to increased organisational awareness of data security, backup, and recovery.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, and Veritas Technologies. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

