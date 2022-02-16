Global Regenerative Medicine Market To Be Driven By Increasing Clinical Trials During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Regenerative Medicine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global regenerative medicine market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, applications, and major regions . The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.8 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 11.7%

The emergence of stem cell technology, the untapped potential of nanotechnology, the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma emergencies, advancements in monitoring devices and surgical technologies, the rise in incidence of degenerative diseases, and the scarcity of organs for transplantation are all factors driving the growth of this market. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by rise in modern technology. The market expansion is predicted to be supplemented by a greater focus on stem cells and an increase in R&D activity in emerging markets. The emerging countries are concentrating on technical improvements, which is predicted to promote worldwide market growth. However, the market’s expansion is expected to be hampered by government regulations, operational inefficiency, and the high cost of regenerative medicine treatment.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Regenerative medicine is a branch of tissue engineering and molecular biology concerned with the replacement and regeneration of human cells, tissues, and organs in order to restore normal function. Bone graft alternatives, osteoarticular diseases, dermatological, cardiovascular, central nervous system, and other conditions are all treated with regenerative medicine.

By technology, the market is divided into:

Stem Cell Therapy

Biomaterial

Tissue Engineering

Others

Based on applications, the industry can be divided into:

Bone Graft Substitutes

Osteoarticular Diseases

Dermatology

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Other Applications

By region, the industry is categorised into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The high number of clinical trials, growing economic impact on regenerative medicine, emerging applications of gene therapy in regenerative medicine, increasing government and private sector funding to support the development of regenerative medicine, and technological advances in stem cell, tissue engineering, and nanotechnology are driving the global regenerative medicine market. The regenerative medicine market is also being fueled by an increase in strategic partnerships, which aid in the commercialisation of regenerative medicine. Another factor driving up demand for regenerative treatments is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and hereditary disorders, along with degenerative diseases and bone and joint problems. The high cost of therapy and the regulatory difficulties relating to stem cells, tissues engineering, and regenerative medicine, could stymie the industry’s expansion.

The global market was dominated by North America. This is due to the presence of a large number of key players in the United States. The high number of clinical trials in this region is due to the availability of advanced technology and the existence of research institutes working in the development of innovative treatments. Due to the increase of infrastructure and facilities to expedite stem cell research in the region’s growing economies, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR during the projected period. The Chinese government has approved many research projects involving human embryonic stem cells, encouraging scientists to investigate the cells’ clinical potential. These factors are expected to boost the market during the foreast period as well.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Novartis AG, Vericel, Integra Lifesciences, Mimedx Group, Stryker, Wright Medical, Spark Therapeutics, Osiris Therapeutics, Kite Pharma (Subsidiary of Gilead Sciences), and Organogenesis, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

