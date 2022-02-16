Umbilical Cord Clamp Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Umbilical Cord Clamp in global, including the following market information:

Global Umbilical Cord Clamp Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Umbilical Cord Clamp Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Umbilical Cord Clamp companies in 2021 (%)

The global Umbilical Cord Clamp market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disposable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Umbilical Cord Clamp include Medline Industries, GPC Medical Ltd, Angiplast Pvt. Ltd, Suru International Pvt. Ltd, Bellcross Industries Pvt. Ltd, Ardo, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, MedGyn and Rudraksh Pharma & Surgico Pvt. Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Umbilical Cord Clamp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Umbilical Cord Clamp Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Umbilical Cord Clamp Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disposable

Reusable

Global Umbilical Cord Clamp Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Umbilical Cord Clamp Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Umbilical Cord Clamp Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Umbilical Cord Clamp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Umbilical Cord Clamp revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Umbilical Cord Clamp revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Umbilical Cord Clamp sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Umbilical Cord Clamp sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medline Industries

GPC Medical Ltd

Angiplast Pvt. Ltd

Suru International Pvt. Ltd

Bellcross Industries Pvt. Ltd

Ardo

Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

MedGyn

Rudraksh Pharma & Surgico Pvt. Ltd

Matoshri Surgicals

Besmed Health Business

Bicakcilar

Gyneas

Medgyn Products

MetroMed Healthcare

Pacific Hospital Supply

RI.MOS

