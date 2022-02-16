Europe Insecticides Market To Be Driven By Rising Concerns About Insect Diseases And Rising Demand For Food In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Europe Insecticides Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe insecticides market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, waste treatment method, method of application, active ingredients, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The increase in organic waste creation is a major driver of the pesticide market in Europe for waste management. This is due to the existence of countries like Italy, Sweden, and Austria, all of which rely heavily on biomass for energy generation. Furthermore, the EU Legislation’s beneficial actions on waste management continue to fuel the European insecticides market for waste management growth. The governments of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, for example, have taken steps to encourage recycling and reuse, to reduce waste. However, one of the key issues limiting market expansion is the high cost of insecticides. In contrast to other areas, Europe’s insecticides market for waste management has the largest share of the global waste management market, owing to the huge number of participants in the region. The driving factors are projected to outweigh the restrictions in terms of impact.

Insecticides are chemicals that kill insects. Agriculture, medicine, industry, and consumers all utilize insecticides.

The industry can be divided based on its types as:

• Larvicide

• Adulticide

The industry can be divided on the basis of the waste treatment method as:

• Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT)

• Incineration

• Anaerobic Digestion

The industry can be broadly categorised based on the method of application as:

• Toxic Bait

o Dry Scatter Baits

o Liquid Sprinkle Baits

o Liquid Bait Dispensers

• Dichlorvos Vaporizer

• Outdoor Space-Spraying

• Larvicide Sprayers

• Others

The industry can be divided based on active ingredients as:

• Organophosphorus Compounds

o Azamethiphos

o Diazinon

o Dimethoate

o Pirimiphos Methyl

o Others

• Pyrethroids Compounds

o Bioresmethrin

o Cyfluthrin

o Deltamethrin

o Pyrethrins

o Others

• Neonicotinoid Compounds

o Imidacloprid

o Thiamethoxam

o Others

• Insect Growth Regulator

o Cyromazine

o Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

Market Trends

The desire to boost crop yield and efficiency drives the pesticides business. The population of the region is expanding, while acreage is shrinking, forcing farmers to raise their production. Farmers are using new farming procedures to enhance crop productivity. As a result, crop protection is important to approach farmers to use to meet world food demand. Pesticide application to crops is a tried-and-true method of increasing world food production. New agricultural methods necessitate new crop protection solutions, but the expenses of research and development are rising. Pesticides are prohibited in this area. In these countries, the expenses of registering new insecticides for sale are prohibitively expensive. Companies are investing heavily in new products for the reasons stated above, and they are wary about returns. Adoption of biopesticides is also increasing across the region, particularly in developed and emerging countries. The use of glyphosate, neonicotinoids, and paraquat would be prohibited, which is likely to boost the European biopesticide business. It is currently the world’s second-largest market for biopesticides. The demand for organic and entirely natural goods is skyrocketing, and biopesticide use will have to improve. Pesticides aid in the efficient use of resources for plant growth while also protecting the crop from infections. With the use of pheromones, some insecticides deter animals from approaching them. In the European Union, biopesticides are controlled in the same way as chemical pesticides are. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a 34-nation organization based in Paris, France, aids EU governments in assessing biopesticide risks to persons and the environment rapidly and completely. Residue levels in food are regulated in Europe and other advanced countries across the world. Because of their relative safety, most biopesticides do not have such restrictions.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BIODEGMA GmbH, Viridor, BTA International GmbH, Nehlsen AG, FCC Austria Abfall Service AG, Veolia, AMEY PLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

