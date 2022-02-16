Zirconium Dental Implants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zirconium Dental Implants in global, including the following market information:

Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Zirconium Dental Implants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zirconium Dental Implants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cobalt Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zirconium Dental Implants include Straumann, SDS, 3M, Dentsply, Danaher, Zimmer Biomet, Modern Dental Laboratory Co., Ltd, Cortex and Kyocera Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zirconium Dental Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cobalt Oxide

Cobalt Alloy

Others

Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zirconium Dental Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zirconium Dental Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zirconium Dental Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Zirconium Dental Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Straumann

SDS

3M

Dentsply

Danaher

Zimmer Biomet

Modern Dental Laboratory Co., Ltd

Cortex

Kyocera Medical

Osstem

Z-Systems AG

Glidewell

Laboratoire Dentaire Pointe-Claire

Autumn Dental Arts

Alpha-Bio Tec

Dental Arts Laboratories

