Zirconium Dental Implants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zirconium Dental Implants
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zirconium Dental Implants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Zirconium Dental Implants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zirconium Dental Implants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cobalt Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zirconium Dental Implants include Straumann, SDS, 3M, Dentsply, Danaher, Zimmer Biomet, Modern Dental Laboratory Co., Ltd, Cortex and Kyocera Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zirconium Dental Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cobalt Oxide
- Cobalt Alloy
- Others
Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Others
Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Zirconium Dental Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Zirconium Dental Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Zirconium Dental Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Zirconium Dental Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Straumann
- SDS
- 3M
- Dentsply
- Danaher
- Zimmer Biomet
- Modern Dental Laboratory Co., Ltd
- Cortex
- Kyocera Medical
- Osstem
- Z-Systems AG
- Glidewell
- Laboratoire Dentaire Pointe-Claire
- Autumn Dental Arts
- Alpha-Bio Tec
- Dental Arts Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zirconium Dental Implants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zirconium Dental Implants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zirconium Dental Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zirconium Dental Implants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zirconium Dental Implants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zirconium Dental Implants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zirconium Dental Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zirconium Dental Implants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zirconium Dental Implants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zirconium Dental Implants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zirconium Dental Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zirconium Dental Implants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconium Dental Implants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zirconium Dental Implants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconium Dental Implant
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
United States Zirconium Dental Implants Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
China Zirconium Dental Implants Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Zirconium Dental Implants Market Insights, Forecast to 2027