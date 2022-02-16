Avanafil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Avanafil in global, including the following market information:

Global Avanafil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Avanafil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Avanafil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Avanafil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

50 mg Avanafil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Avanafil include VIVUS Inc, Sanofi, Menarini Group, Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Endo International and JW Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Avanafil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Avanafil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Avanafil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

50 mg Avanafil

100 mg Avanafil

200 mg Avanafil

Global Avanafil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Avanafil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

The Young Man

Middle-Aged Person

Others

Global Avanafil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Avanafil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Avanafil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Avanafil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Avanafil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Avanafil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VIVUS Inc

Sanofi

Menarini Group

Auxilium Pharmaceuticals

Endo International

JW Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Avanafil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Avanafil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Avanafil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Avanafil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Avanafil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Avanafil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Avanafil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Avanafil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Avanafil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Avanafil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Avanafil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Avanafil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Avanafil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Avanafil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Avanafil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Avanafil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Avanafil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 50 mg Avanafil

4.1.3 100 mg Avanafil

4.1.4 200 mg Avanafil

4.2 By Type – Global Avanafil Revenue & Forecasts

