Avanafil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Avanafil
This report contains market size and forecasts of Avanafil in global, including the following market information:
- Global Avanafil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Avanafil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Avanafil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Avanafil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
50 mg Avanafil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Avanafil include VIVUS Inc, Sanofi, Menarini Group, Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Endo International and JW Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Avanafil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Avanafil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Avanafil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 50 mg Avanafil
- 100 mg Avanafil
- 200 mg Avanafil
Global Avanafil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Avanafil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- The Young Man
- Middle-Aged Person
- Others
Global Avanafil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Avanafil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Avanafil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Avanafil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Avanafil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Avanafil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- VIVUS Inc
- Sanofi
- Menarini Group
- Auxilium Pharmaceuticals
- Endo International
- JW Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Avanafil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Avanafil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Avanafil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Avanafil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Avanafil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Avanafil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Avanafil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Avanafil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Avanafil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Avanafil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Avanafil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Avanafil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Avanafil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Avanafil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Avanafil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Avanafil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Avanafil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 50 mg Avanafil
4.1.3 100 mg Avanafil
4.1.4 200 mg Avanafil
4.2 By Type – Global Avanafil Revenue & Forecasts
