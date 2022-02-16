Anal Fistula Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anal Fistula Drugs
Medications for anal fissures such as topical nitrates, calcium channel blockers, and onabotulinumtoxinA injections are considered first-line therapy. These medications reduce anal sphincter tone, which, in turn, increases anodermal blood flow. Antibiotics may be necessary for the treatment of anal fistulas
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anal Fistula Drugs in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Anal Fistula Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anal Fistula Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laxatives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anal Fistula Drugs include Pfizer, AbbVie, Bayer, Novartis, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Takeda and Kyowa Kirin (ProStrakan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anal Fistula Drugs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anal Fistula Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Anal Fistula Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Laxatives
- Antibiotics
- Topical Nitrates
- Calcium Channel Blockers
- OnabotulinumtoxinA Injections
- Others
Global Anal Fistula Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Anal Fistula Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Anal Fistula Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Anal Fistula Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anal Fistula Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anal Fistula Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pfizer
- AbbVie
- Bayer
- Novartis
- Mylan
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Bausch Health
- Takeda
- Kyowa Kirin (ProStrakan)
- Boiron
- Roche
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- TWi Pharmaceuticals
- Sanofi
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Bristol Myers
- Akorn
- Dr. Reddys
- Lupin
- Advanz Pharmaceutical
- Aurobindo pharma
- Baxter International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anal Fistula Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anal Fistula Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anal Fistula Drugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anal Fistula Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anal Fistula Drugs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anal Fistula Drugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anal Fistula Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anal Fistula Drugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Anal Fistula Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Anal Fistula Drugs Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anal Fistula Drugs Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anal Fistula Drugs Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anal Fistula Drugs Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Anal Fistula Drugs Market
