Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Disposable Blood Transfusion Set
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Blood Transfusion Set in global, including the following market information:
- Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
- Global top five Disposable Blood Transfusion Set companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Intravenous Needle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Blood Transfusion Set include BD, B.Braun, TERUMO, Smiths Medical, Helm Medical, Nipro, TROGE, WEGO and Shandong Zibo Shanchuan Medical Instrument, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disposable Blood Transfusion Set manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Intravenous Needle
- Blood Transfusion Bottle
- Transfusion Catheters
Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Blood Transfusion Center
- Research Institute
- Others
Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Disposable Blood Transfusion Set revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Disposable Blood Transfusion Set revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Disposable Blood Transfusion Set sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies Disposable Blood Transfusion Set sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BD
- B.Braun
- TERUMO
- Smiths Medical
- Helm Medical
- Nipro
- TROGE
- WEGO
- Shandong Zibo Shanchuan Medical Instrument
- Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec
- Jiangxi Hongda Medical Equipment Group
- Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group
- Tiankang Medical
- Perfect Medical Ind.Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Blood Transfusion Set Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable
